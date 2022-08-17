AGF Investments America Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 80,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,718. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

