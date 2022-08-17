AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 24,435 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.57. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.