AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $213.52. 104,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,082. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

