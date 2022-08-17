AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 420,269 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TELUS worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 24,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

