AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $78,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Shares of PH traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,871. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

