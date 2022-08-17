AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,420 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $87,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,832. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

