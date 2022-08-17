AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Waste Connections worth $73,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

