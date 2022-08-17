AGF Investments Inc. Has $102.60 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446,215 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of TC Energy worth $102,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

