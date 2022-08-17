AGF Investments Inc. Has $66.03 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $66,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LH traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. 3,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.