AGF Investments Inc. Has $72.14 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $72,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.95. 11,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.55. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

