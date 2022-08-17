AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 2,763,753 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. AES comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.86% of AES worth $148,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 17.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 31,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.