AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 40,373 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Montreal worth $173,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,165 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $103.77. 6,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.