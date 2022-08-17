AGF Investments LLC Acquires 531 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

GWW traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.49. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.05 and its 200 day moving average is $490.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.