AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.