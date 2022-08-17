AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 362.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.85. 23,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

