AGF Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 360.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $337,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in WestRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $262,710,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.