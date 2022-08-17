AGF Investments LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $288,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.73. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,263. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.