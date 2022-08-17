AGF Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $17.86 on Wednesday, hitting $192.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.