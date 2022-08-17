Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.08.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

