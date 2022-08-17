AgileThought (AGIL) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.09 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.34

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.77, meaning that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgileThought and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 403 916 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.54%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 42.05%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -31.72% -25.82% -6.83%

Summary

AgileThought peers beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

