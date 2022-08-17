Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 4.1%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.46. 2,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

