Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of API opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Agora has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agora Company Profile

API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

