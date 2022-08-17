Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of API opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Agora has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $34.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
