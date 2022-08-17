Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $204,776.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $204,776.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.60 or 0.07811032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00168699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00679297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00573896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005188 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

