AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,563.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AIM opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.