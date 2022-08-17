Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABNB traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.87. 4,315,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

