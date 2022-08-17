Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.