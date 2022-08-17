Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

