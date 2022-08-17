Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akouos Price Performance

Shares of AKUS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.01. Akouos has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Institutional Trading of Akouos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akouos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akouos by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Akouos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Akouos

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

