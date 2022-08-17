Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

