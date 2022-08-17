Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
