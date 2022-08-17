Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 69.99% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Albireo Pharma

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

