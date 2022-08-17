Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Cap of $63.84 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $63.84 million and $253,071.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.