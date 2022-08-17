Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,289,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

