Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of ARE opened at $171.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,289,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

