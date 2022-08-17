Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.