Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.40 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $83.40 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037446 BTC.
Alien Worlds Coin Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.