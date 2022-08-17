Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

ANCTF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

