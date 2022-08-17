All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 65.4% This Week

All Sports (SOC) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. All Sports has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

