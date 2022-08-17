Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.