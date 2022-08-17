Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells $250,763.52 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 312,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

