Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 617,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

