Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

