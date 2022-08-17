Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

