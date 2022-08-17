AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 9.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 1,183,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,009,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment shares are set to split on Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

