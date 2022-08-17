American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AEO opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.