American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,994,003 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

