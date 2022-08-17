American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.