American Investment Services Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

