Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.