Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Read More
