Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 610,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 156.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

