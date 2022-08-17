AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

