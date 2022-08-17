Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 841,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 147,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $7,384,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

